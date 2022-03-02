Skip to Content
No. 5 Auburn holds off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime

By PAUL JONES
Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn held off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime. The Tigers improved to 26-4 and clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. It marks the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the program’s first since the 2017-18 season. Tolu Smith had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Iverson Molinar had 14 points and five assists for Mississippi State.

The Associated Press

