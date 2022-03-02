Kreider’s power-play goal lifts Rangers over Blues, 5-3

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in New York’s three-goal third period and the Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafrenière, Ryan Strome and Patrik Nemeth also scored for the Rangers, who recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and snapped their two-game skid. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves. Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis, which had won four straight. Ville Husso stopped 24 shots in the Blues’ first regulation loss in eight games.