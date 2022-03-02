Skip to Content
Harden shines in Philly home debut with 26 points vs Knicks

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden scored 26 points with nine assists and nine rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 123-108 win over the New York Knicks. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds.  Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points. The Sixers moved to 3-0 with Harden in the lineup. Harden made his Philly debut and had the crowd in a frenzy from the moment he stepped on the court for warmups. Philly fans wore fake beards, waved cutouts of his head and stuffed stores buying his jerseys.

