George Washington beats Duquesne 98-93 in 3OT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had a career-high 30 points and Jackie Johnson III scored a season-high 30 to send George Washington to a 98-93 triple-overtime victory over Duquesne. James Bishop had 23 points for the Colonials (12-16, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Bamisile sank two free throws with 10 second left to force the first OT tied at 59. Davis Larson sank a 3-pointer for the Dukes with 5 seconds left to send it to a second OT tied at 71. Brendan Adams hit two free throws with 15 seconds for the Colonials to force a third OT tied at 81.Amir Spears scored a season-high 25 points and had six assists for the Dukes (6-22, 1-15).