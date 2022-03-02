Fans chant `We want baseball!’ but won’t get it anytime soon

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — As Rob Manfred stood behind a podium in the left-field corner of Roger Dean Stadium, fans chanted at the baseball commissioner from outside the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals: “We want baseball!” they yelled. They won’t get it anytime soon. With owners and players unable to agree on a labor contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, Manfred followed through with his threat and canceled the first two series for each of the 30 major league teams. The announcement cut each club’s schedule from 162 games to likely 156 at most.