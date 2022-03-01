Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:26 pm

Zubac has 22 points to help Clippers rout Rockets 113-100

KEYT

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored 22 points with 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the third quarter and cruised to a 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets. The Clippers used a 40-point third quarter to take a 14-point lead after three. They then scored the first seven points of the fourth, with five from Amir Coffey, to make it 96-75 with 10 ½ minutes to go. Zubac and fellow starters Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum didn’t play in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content