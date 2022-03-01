Union Berlin beats St. Pauli to reach German Cup semifinals

BERLIN (AP) — Two defensive slip-ups have handed Union Berlin a spot in the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time in 21 years with a 2-1 win over second-division St. Pauli. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh gave St. Pauli the lead from a free kick but Union responded with goals from Sheraldo Becker and Andreas Voglsammer. Both were scored after St. Pauli players slipped. St. Pauli showed resilience in its biggest cup game for 16 years but was undone by the slip-ups as Union reached the semifinals for the first time since it was the cup runner-up in 2001.