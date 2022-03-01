Sun Belt releases schedule with departing C-USA schools

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference released a football schedule for the coming season that includes new members Marshall, Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion. The announcement comes two weeks after Conference USA put out its 2022 schedule with those schools included. The dispute over where Marshall, Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion compete next school year has now spilled into the courts. The three schools announced last fall that they planned to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt, saying they would join by July 2023. Last month the three departing schools said they would play in the Sun Belt in 2022, and a few days later C-USA released its football schedule with those teams as part of it.