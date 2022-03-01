Spanish league to denounce racist insults against player

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says it will denounce racist insults by a fan against a Cádiz player. The fan appeared to make gestures imitating a monkey as defender Carlos Akapo walked behind the goal while returning to the bench after being substituted in the second half of Cádiz’s scoreless draw at Granada on Monday. The league says it has been trying to identify the fan and will take the case to Spanish authorities so they can pursue the necessary measures against him.