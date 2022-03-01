Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together. They have split up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles as a pair. A statement posted Tuesday on Djokovic’s website said that the two men “agreed to end their partnership” after last year’s season-ending ATP Finals. Djokovic picked up other coaches at various times while working with Vajda, including Boris Becker, Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek. Goran Ivanisevic has been part of Djokovic’s team since 2019 and will continue to work with the 34-year-old from Serbia. The announcement of the change came one day after Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years.