Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:40 pm

No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

KEYT

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn. The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content