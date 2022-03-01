Nebraska tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg’s 1st win over ranked foe

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70. The Cornhuskers bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. C.J. Wilcher added 15 points for the Huskers, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the first half and won their second straight game. E.J. Liddell had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State, and Malaki Branham scored 16 points.