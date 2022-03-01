MLB extends deadline to salvage openers to 5 p.m. Tuesday

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m. The sides planned to resume talks at 11 a.m. on the ninth straight day of bargaining. Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.