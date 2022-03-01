Florida swing marches on to the home of the King at Bay Hill

By The Associated Press

The Florida swing on the PGA Tour resumes with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. It’s the second tour event of “elevated status” in three weeks following the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational at Riviera. The field isn’t quite as strong. Bay Hill has five of the top 10 players in the world, compared with all 10 at Riviera. Bryson DeChambeau withdrew instead of trying to defend his title because he didn’t feel he was fully healthy. The PGA Tour also has an event in Puerto Rico. The LPGA Tour begins its two-week Asia swing in Singapore.