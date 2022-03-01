Draisaitl, McDavid goals lead Oilers past Flyers 3-0

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 17-0-0 when scoring first. Draisaitl and McDavid are tied for the NHL point lead with 77. Koskinen wasn’t tested in his sixth career shutout and first since Nov. 8, 2019. Flyers goalie Carter Hart made 29 saves.