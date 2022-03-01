Dickinson scores 33, Michigan beats Michigan St. 87-70

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Michigan beat Michigan State 87-70. Caleb Houstan added 16 points for Michigan (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten). The Wolverines moved into a three-way tie with the Michigan State and Rutgers for sixth in the conference standings – a game behind No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa, which are tied for fourth. The top-four seeds earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals of next week’s Big Ten Tournament. Gabe Brown led Michigan State (19-10, 10-8) with 12 points and Tyson Walker scored 11. The Wolverines were without coach Juwan Howard, who served the third of a five-game suspension.