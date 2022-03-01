Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:55 pm

Daniels helps No. 11 Villanova top No. 9 Providence 76-74

KEYT

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 20 points and Eric Dixon scored 15 points to lead No. 11 Villanova past No. 9 Providence 76-74 in a tight Big East battle. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats. Jared Bynum led Providence with 19 points. The Big East regular-season champion Friars are off until next week’s conference tournament in New York. The Wildcats wrap the season Saturday at Butler.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content