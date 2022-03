Athlete-activist Tommie Smith works on graphic novel on life

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and civil rights activist Tommie Smith is working on a graphic novel based on his life. Norton Young Readers announced Tuesday that Smith’s “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice” will be published Sept. 27. Smith, 77, won a gold medal after placing first in the 200-meter sprint at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He is best known for what happened after, when he and fellow medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists during the medal ceremony as the U.S. national anthem was played. Smith is writing the book with Derrick Barnes, and illustrations will be provided by Dawud Anyabwile.