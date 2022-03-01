AP source: Hornets signing Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a 10-day contract with two-time former All-Star and veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t become official until Wednesday. The Hornets have been thin at point guard since trading Ish Smith to the Washington Wizards for forward/center Montrezl Harrell. Thomas is expected to add some depth behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. The 33-year-old hasn’t seen significant playing time in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, when he played 40 games for the Wizards. He was an All-Star twice with the Celtics.