Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:27 am

Schalke jerseys in demand as club drops Russian sponsor

KEYT

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Sporting sanctions against Russia have led to a run on soccer jerseys in the city of Gelsenkirchen. Demand for shirts of German club Schalke have gone up on the same day the second-division team dropped Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom as its main sponsor. Fans have been scrambling to buy a version of the shirt without the Gazprom name and logo on it. The German club has appealed to its fans for patience. Schalke says it is ending its long-standing sponsorship deal with the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom. The club previously expressed “great concern” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and on Saturday the team wore jerseys with “Schalke 04” on the front.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content