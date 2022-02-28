Jaquez’s career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington 77-66. Jaquez scored 17 points after halftime and hit 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State. UCLA leading scorer Johnny Juzang missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points to lead Washington.