Buffon to play until at least 46 with Parma extension

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has renewed his contract with second-division club Parma through the 2023-24 season. It means he plans to play until he’s at least 46. Buffon held up a Parma shirt with “2024” on it together with the club’s American owner Kyle Krause at a news conference held to announce the extension. The 44-year-old Buffon joined Parma in June more than a quarter century after beginning his legendary career with the team. Buffon’s previous contract was due to expire in June, 2023. Buffon had his first international success with Parma by helping the team win the UEFA Cup in 1999.