American coach Jesse Marsch hired by EPL struggler Leeds

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

American coach Jesse Marsch has been hired by Leeds and the club is hoping a late-season change in manager can help to preserve its English Premier League status. Marsch replaces Marcelo Bielsa and is back in work nearly three months after leaving German team Leipzig. Bielsa was fired on Sunday following a dramatic downturn in results. Marsch was previously at another Red Bull-backed club in Salzburg, which he led to back-to-back league-and-cup doubles in Austria. Marsch has signed a deal until June 2025. The appointment is pending international clearance. Leeds has dropped to within two points of the relegation zone.