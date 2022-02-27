Wiley scores in MLS debut as Atlanta United tops Sporting KC

ATLANTA (AP) — Luiz Araujo and Dom Dwyer scored first-half goals and 17-year-old homegrown forward Caleb Wiley scored in his debut to spark Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in a Major League Soccer opener. Luiz Araujo staked Atlanta United to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 20th minute. Dwyer added his in the 45th minute. Daniel Salloi’s goal in the 85th minute pulled Sporting KC (0-1-0) within a goal. Wiley’s first career goal came 4 minutes later to cap the scoring. Josef Martinez had two assists for the victors.