Staiti leads No. 25 Georgia women to 67-58 win over A&M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third, to lead No. 25 Georgia to a 67-58 win over Texas A&M in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs trailed 34-33 before Staiti hit back-to-back baskets to put them on top for good midway through the third quarter. She added another inside basket that capped an 8-0 run to close the quarter with a 48-37 lead. Aaliyah Patty scored 15 points for the Aggies, who lost their last five regular-season games under retiring veteran coach Gary Blair.