Reedy, Gadjovich, Dzingel get 1sts as Sharks beat Kraken 3-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich each scored their first NHL goals, Ryan Dzingel got his first with San Jose, and the Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1. San Jose goalie James Reimer had 39 saves, including 17 in the first period, when the Kraken outshot the Sharks 18-4. San Jose beat expansion Seattle for the first time in three tries. Morgan Geekie scored for the Kraken, which lost its seventh straight. Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves.