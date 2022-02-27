Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:10 pm

No. 1 South Carolina women pull away from Mississippi, 71-57

KEYT

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 71-57 win over Mississippi in the regular-season finale for both teams. Boston extended her Southeastern Conference record streak of double-doubles to 21. The Gamecocks had already clinched the regular-season title and No. 1 seed entering the league tournament in Nashville. They found themselves in a tight game until a dominant closing stretch against the Rebels, who had won four straight. Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 20 points.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content