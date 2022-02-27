Marseille misses chance to move 3 points clear in 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Marseille missed the chance to move three points clear in second place in the French league after conceding a last-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw at struggling Troyes. Striker Yoann Touzghar profited from poor Marseille defending to slide in the equalizer after playmaker Dimitri Payet’s penalty put Marseille ahead in the 28th minute. It was Payet’s club-leading ninth league goal of the season. Second place guarantees entry into next season’s Champions League. Marseille is one point of Nice in third place and a playoff spot. Later on, Lyon hosted defending champion Lille.