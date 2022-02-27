Larson’s collision with Elliott is early season NASCAR drama

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A substantial collision between the Cup Series’ defending champion and its most popular driver would be pretty juicy stuff under any circumstances. Add in the fact that they’re teammates, and NASCAR has a downright tantalizing storyline to follow just two races into the new season. Kyle Larson sent Chase Elliott into the fence when they made contact Sunday with just under 20 laps to go at Auto Club Speedway. Elliott’s bold move to take the lead was dashed when Larson — who had been side drafting off Joey Logano to stay in front — came briskly up the track and pinched Elliott into the wall. Larson went on to claim his first victory of the season.