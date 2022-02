BOSTON — Tosan Evbuomwan registered 18 points, including the game-winning layup with 4.8 seconds left, and eight rebounds as Princeton edged past Harvard 74-73. Evbuomwan took an inbounds pass at the top of the key with nine seconds to play and drove down the left side of the lane to give the Tigers two wins over the Crimson in three days, following a 74-67 win at home on Friday. Luka Sakota led the Crimson with 14 points.