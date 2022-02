PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 19 points and Jahlil White added a double-double to help Temple get past Tulane 75-70. White finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (16-10, 9-6 Amterican Athletic Conference), who have won five straight at home. Jaylen Forbes had 19 points for the Green Wave (12-13, 9-7).