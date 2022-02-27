Skip to Content
Demko, Canucks open road trip with 5-2 victory over Rangers

By SIMMI BUTTAR
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Rangers 5-2. Matthew Highmore and Tyler Myers each had a goal and assist and Tanner Pearson, Juho Lammikko also scored for the Canucks, who started a four-game road trip with a win. Ryan Strome and Alexis Lafrenière scored third-period goals for the Rangers, who have lost their second in a row coming off a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev started for the first time since Jan. 27 and made 29 saves for New York.

