Analysis: Changes cosmetic, Abramovich remains Chelsea owner

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Several issues remain a day after Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees, declaring he always had “the club’s best interest at heart.” What has been heard from Abramovich is a vague suggestion of ceding control of Chelsea without legally doing so. What hasn’t been heard is any condemnation by the Premier League club and its Russian oligarch owner of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Not even in the statement issued by Chelsea on Sunday about what it called the “conflict in Ukraine” and described as “horrific and devastating” with no mention of the aggressor behind the war: Russia.