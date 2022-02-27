After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

A year after the NCAA got called out for gender inequities between its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the organization has made changes over the past six months to make the events more equitable. Many of the changes so far have been relatively easy to do. The women’s tournament field expanded to 68 teams and also will use the phrase “March Madness” in branding and social media. The NCAA has spent millions more on the women’s tournament this year to make it more financially equal to the men.