Abraham penalty in 9th minute of injury time gives Roma win

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to end Roma’s winless run as the capital side scraped a 1-0 victory at 10-man Spezia in Serie A. Abraham’s penalty came in the ninth minute of injury time after Roma had hit the woodwork four times. Spezia played most of the match with 10 men after defender Kelvin Amian was sent off at the end of the first half. All Serie A matches are starting five minutes late this weekend accompanied by a peace message following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Napoli can move level with league leader AC Milan with a win at Lazio later Sunday.