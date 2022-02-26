Vlahović scores 2 as injury-hit Juventus wins 3-2 at Empoli

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Dušan Vlahović scored twice as injury-depleted Juventus won 3-2 at Empoli to move to within seven points of Serie A leader AC Milan. Vlahović netted his first on the stroke of halftime after Szymon Żurkowski had canceled out Moise Kean’s opener for Juventus. The 22-year-old Vlahović doubled his tally and looked to have all but sealed the result in the 66th minute before a goal from Empoli substitute Andrea La Mantia led to a nervy finale. All Serie A matches are starting five minutes late this weekend accompanied by a peace message following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.