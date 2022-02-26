Radford leads hot-shooting Texas A&M over Ole Miss 76-66

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as Texas A&M built a big lead and then cruised to a 76-66 victory over Mississippi. Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) has won three of its last four since ending a seven-game skid. Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12) has lost six of its last seven games. The Aggies scored the first 14 points and led 46-23 at the break. Matthew Murrell scored 20 points to lead Ole Miss. Tye Fagan added 10 points and a career-high eight assists. The Rebels didn’t get within 10 points until about two minutes remained.