No. 19 Murray State rallies to preserve perfect OVC season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Justice Hill scored nine straight points in the final three minutes, and No. 19 Murray State beat Southeast Missouri 70-68 to cap a perfect Ohio Valley Conference regular season. Murray State is the sixth team in OVC history to go undefeated in conference play. It is the first to go 18-0, with the conference expanded its league schedule by two games this season. The Racers were also the last OVC team to go unbeaten in conference play during the 2014-15 season. Manny Patterson scored all 12 of his points in the first half to lead the Redhawks.