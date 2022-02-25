SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State women’s coach Audra Smith was fired a day after filing suit against the school alleging Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university. Smith was in her fourth season at the school. Her suit was filed Wednesday in federal court. She said in the complaint the school continually provided fewer resources to women’s teams, athletes and coaches than received by men’s teams. Smith’s suit asked for undisclosed damages. On Thursday, South Carolina State ended Smith’s contract. Smith was 24-73 in four seasons in charge of the program.