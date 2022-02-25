Landeskog scores 3 times, Avs rally for 6-3 win over Jets

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. It was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets. The Avalanche scored six straight goals after falling behind 3-0 following a forgettable first period. Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a liner through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck 56 seconds into the final period. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.