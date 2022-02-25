F1 team Haas yet to make decision on Russian driver Mazepin

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

The Haas Formula One team has yet to make a decision whether Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will continue driving for the team this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. F1 has canceled the race in Russia scheduled for Sept. 25 saying it was “impossible” to race there given the current siutation in Ukraine. Haas removed its sponsorship from Russian company Uralkali late Thursday and and is running plain white cars on Friday’s final day of F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona. Haas not only receives significant funding from Uralkali but also fields a car for Mazepin. Team principal Guenther Steiner said he has no guarantees. His future and a decision whether to continue with Uralkali as a sponsor will be addressed next week.