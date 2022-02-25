Erik Compton still battling, 30 years after 1st transplant

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Erik Compton is going to have a great Saturday. If he makes the cut at the Honda Classic, he’ll be playing a third round at PGA National. If not, he’ll merely have to settle for the 30th anniversary of getting a second chance at life. Feb. 26, 1992, was the day that Compton got the first of what has become two heart transplants, needed after he was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart becomes inflamed and cannot effectively pump blood. An opening round of 1-under 69 at the Honda Classic on Thursday was yet another reminder that he’s made a career out of defying absurdly long odds.