UEFA emergency meeting on moving CL final out of Russia

By The Associated Press

UEFA has called an emergency meeting of its top decision-making body to discuss moving the Champion League final out of Russia after Moscow attacked Ukraine. The British government has been leading calls for the showpiece game to no longer be played in St. Petersburg on May 28. The Ukrainian Premier League suspended operations on Thursday due to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to impose martial law. The International Paralympic Committee says it is in talks with sports officials in Ukraine and Russia as their teams prepare to head to China for the start of the Paralympic Winter Games next week.