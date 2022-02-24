Sharks end 7-game losing streak, beat Islanders 4-3

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture was the only scorer in the shootout and James Reimer had 44 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Couture also scored in regulation as San Jose let two leads slip away but managed to get its first win since Jan. 26. Reimer denied Anthony Beauvillier, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Couture was San Jose’s first shooter and beat Ilya Sorokin, who made 25 saves for the Islanders.