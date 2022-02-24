Matthews has 2 goals to take NHL lead, Maple Leafs beat Wild

Skip to Content
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 35th and 36th goals to take the NHL lead and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Matthews broke a tie midway through the third period. He stripped Wild fourth-line right wing Brandon Duhaime of the puck outside the Minnesota blue line and turned the other way for a give-and-go goal with Mitch Marner. Matthew moved a goal ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. Alex Kerfoot added an empty-netter in the final minute. Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for Toronto, allowing only Frederick Gaudreau’s goal.

