Edwards scores 21 to lead SC State over Delaware State 79-74

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rahsaan Edwards had a season-high 21 points as South Carolina State turned back Delaware State 79-74. Edward Oliver-Hampton, Jemil Davis and Antonio Madlock all scored 11 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Davis added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Madlock had seven assists. Myles Carter scored a career-high 27 points for the Hornets (2-22, 0-12), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games.