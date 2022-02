DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his first match of the year after beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships. Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated. The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he’s won five times.