Record hat trick of own goals leads US over New Zealand 5-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Meikayla Moore scored a hat trick against the U.S. — of own goals. A perfect hat trick entirely in the first half: left foot, right foot and header in the Americans’ 5-0 win during the SheBelieves Cup. Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh scored second-half goals for the U.S., which is preparing for World Cup qualifying in July. Moore, a 25-year-old Liverpool defender, was on New Zealand’s 2015 World Cup roster but didn’t get into a match, then missed the 2019 World Cup following an Achilles injury. Making her 50th international appearance, she was replaced in the 40th minute.

