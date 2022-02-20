Russian frustration with Finland continues in Olympic final

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov held his silver medal in his hand instead of putting it around his neck after a 2-1 loss to Finland in the gold-medal game. Russian gold-medal hopes were ended by Finland for the second time in three Olympics. The Russian men haven’t beaten Finland in Olympic play since 1998. The Russians were the pre-tournament favorites once the NHL confirmed it wasn’t sending players to the Beijing Games. They had roster depth but never quite looked dominant on the ice.