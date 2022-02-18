Zane Smith wins Truck Series opener at Daytona in overtime

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zane Smith came inches away from winning the Truck Series opener in regulation. Forced to try again in overtime, Smith held on in a two-lap sprint to win at Daytona International Speedway. The win Friday night was the fourth of Smith’s career but came in his debut driving for Front Row Motorsports. Smith had surged into the lead as the flagman threw the white to signify one lap to go. It was at the same time an 18-truck crash triggered the yellow caution light. It took 20 minutes to clean the mess and Smith had to win in overtime.